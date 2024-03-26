Dominican NGOs Lead Conservation Efforts in Trinidad Seminar, Boosting Climate Resilience

The United States Forest Service's (USFS) Natural Infrastructure for Caribbean Resilience (NICaR) program recently concluded a pivotal five-day regional seminar in Trinidad and Tobago, aimed at bolstering ecosystem restoration and resilience against climate change. This gathering brought together participants from various environment protection institutions, community-based organizations, and tertiary institutions across five NICaR grantee countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, alongside partner institutions in the United States.

Sharing Knowledge, Building Resilience

The forum served as a melting pot for discussions, knowledge-sharing sessions, and the exploration of innovative solutions to combat climate extremes and preserve biodiversity through upland forest restoration, conservation, disaster risk reduction, and urban resilience. Among the notable participants were representatives from the Dominica Red Cross (DRC) and the President of the Anse Kouanari Tourism Association (AKTA), both of whom have been at the forefront of disaster restoration efforts in their communities with the support of NICaR. Their initiatives have led to the planting of more than 600 and 2700 trees respectively, significantly contributing to the restoration of their local ecosystems post-disaster.

Regional Exchange and Field Activities

In addition to seminar discussions, the regional exchange included participation in the Fondes Amandes Community Reforestation (FACRP) Gayap, a community workday focused on disaster risk reduction and fire prevention activities in high-risk areas. This hands-on experience not only facilitated cultural exchanges but also enhanced the participants' understanding and awareness of the necessary measures for protecting forests against potential hazards. The Dominican participants, in particular, found the experience enriching, recognizing the importance of implementing learned policies and practices to safeguard their forests.

Strengthening Regional Ties for Conservation

The NICaR program has been instrumental in fostering a sense of community and collaboration among Caribbean nations, encouraging the sharing of best practices and experiences in conservation efforts. Participants acknowledged the significance of these regional connections, highlighting the program's role in forming a close-knit conservation group dedicated to enhancing resilience to climate change across the Caribbean. Through its support, NICaR has not only facilitated immediate restoration efforts but also laid the groundwork for sustained environmental stewardship and resilience in the face of climate challenges.

The seminar underscored the critical need for continued collaboration and knowledge exchange among Caribbean nations to address the pressing challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss. By fostering a regional network of conservationists and environmentalists, the NICaR program is paving the way for innovative, community-driven solutions to enhance ecosystem resilience, setting a precedent for future conservation efforts in the Caribbean and beyond.