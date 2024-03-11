Dominica Joins CAF, Expands Development Bank's Reach in Caribbean

In a landmark move, Dominica, Grenada, and the Bahamas are set to become members of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), as announced in a recent press statement. This strategic inclusion, sanctioned by the CAF Board of Directors in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, marks a significant expansion of the bank's influence in the Caribbean region, promising enhanced access to technical, financial, and knowledge services aimed at improving quality of life.

Strategic Expansion and Membership Benefits

The inclusion of these three Caribbean countries as Series "C" members into CAF underscores the bank's commitment to promoting sustainable and inclusive development across Latin America and the Caribbean. With this expansion, CAF solidifies its position as the development bank with the broadest coverage in the region. The move not only reflects CAF's ambitious regional integration agenda but also its dedication to addressing the unique challenges faced by Caribbean islands and small states, especially in the face of climate change. The bank's recent initiatives, including a USD 15 million commitment to the Blue-Green Bank initiative led by Barbados, highlight its proactive approach to supporting climate action, sustainable tourism, and digital transformation among other sectors.

CAF's Historical Evolution and Future Goals

Founded in 1968 by six Andean countries, CAF has evolved into a pivotal source of multilateral financing, now comprising 21 shareholder countries. The bank's journey from its Andean roots to embracing a broader Latin American and Caribbean mandate reflects its evolving role in regional development. CAF aims to position itself as the green and blue bank of the region, focusing on sustainable development and regional integration as key pillars of its mission. By establishing its regional office for the Caribbean in Trinidad and Tobago 18 months ago, CAF has taken a significant step towards deepening its engagement with Caribbean nations and tailoring its services to meet their specific needs.

Implications for Regional Development

The expansion of CAF's membership to include Dominica, Grenada, and the Bahamas opens new avenues for development assistance in the Caribbean. This move is expected to facilitate greater collaboration and knowledge sharing among member countries, driving forward the bank's agenda for sustainable and inclusive growth. As CAF continues to expand its footprint in the Caribbean, its role in spearheading initiatives aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change, enhancing energy and food security, and promoting digital transformation will be crucial. The bank's commitment to the Caribbean signals a promising future for the region's development trajectory, with potential impacts spanning economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social progress.