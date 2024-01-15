CRBC and Greater San Fernando Chamber Call for Speedy Repairs to Solomon Hochoy Highway

The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) and the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce have raised alarms over the enduring land slippage on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Macaulay overpass in Trinidad and Tobago. This long-standing issue, causing considerable safety risks, has become a major concern for motorists and businesses alike.

The Impact on Motorists and Businesses

The land slippage has not only led to extensive traffic congestion and time loss for the commuting public but has also started to take a toll on local businesses. The CRBC has notably urged the Ministry of Works and Transport to hasten the repair process. Kiran Singh, the head of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the hidden costs to businesses due to lost work hours and vehicular damage caused by the precarious highway conditions. Singh also emphasized the need for a permanent solution rather than temporary repairs to tackle the structural integrity issues on this highway section.

Minister Rohan Sinanan's Proposal

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan acknowledged the gravity of the situation. He revealed that the slippage started in 2014 and continued despite the construction of a retaining wall intended to halt it. In response to the ongoing problem, Minister Sinanan proposed the construction of a third lane from Chaguanas to San Fernando as a long-lasting solution. This proposal has been met with approval from the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce.

The Cost of Temporary Measures

Meanwhile, temporary measures are being put in place to restore two lanes of traffic on the southbound lane. According to Minister Sinanan, these measures, aimed to alleviate the traffic congestion, are expected to be completed within two days at an approximate cost of $2.5 million. The consultancy firm Beston has been tasked with designing the permanent solution to the land slippage problem.