CGG Partners with Trinidad and Tobago to Reimage Seismic Data: A Leap in Geoscience

CGG, the global geoscience behemoth, has forged a multi-client alliance with Trinidad and Tobago's Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. The partnership aims to reimage vintage 3D seismic data from specific offshore blocks, marking a significant stride in the energy sector. The targeted blocks are 25a, 25b, 26, and 27, nestled in the deep waters of Trinidad's eastern Columbus Basin.

Industry Support and Project Deliverables

This ambitious initiative has been met with robust support from the industry, with firm commitments to furnish early products by the end of February 2024. However, the agreement's scope extends beyond reimaging seismic data. It also encompasses the creation of well and geological products. These will be accessible through CGG's state-of-the-art GeoWells platform, a testament to the company's commitment to providing comprehensive geoscience solutions.

Employing Advanced Imaging Technology

CGG is set to employ its cutting-edge TL-FWI imaging technology to reprocess over 5500 km of 3D seismic data. This technology holds the promise of enhancing seismic images and deepening the understanding of the geological structures in this relatively uncharted region of the basin. It's a step forward in harnessing the full potential of the energy resources tucked within the Trinidad and Tobago's offshore blocks.

Executive Insights

Dechun Lin, the Executive Vice President of Earth Data at CGG, voiced satisfaction with the new partnership. Lin highlighted CGG's proficiency in geoscience solutions and advanced imaging technology. He also emphasized that this collaboration is aimed at supporting Trinidad and Tobago in effectively meeting their energy requirements and objectives — a goal that aligns with CGG's mission to deliver powerful geoscience solutions globally.