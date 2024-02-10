Century-Old Pipelines in Avocat Village: Residents Demand Compensation and Relocation Amid Oil Leaks

As Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd. conducts engineering studies on the pipelines near Massahood Junction, Avocat Village residents are demanding compensation and the relocation of the aging lines. The residents, who have been affected by multiple oil leaks over the past year, claim that the pipelines are nearly a century old and have caused evacuations and spills every six months.

A Century-Old Concern

Fyzabad, Trinidad and Tobago - The residents of Avocat Village in Fyzabad are no strangers to the oil industry. Nestled near Massahood Junction, the village is home to pipelines operated by Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd., which have been a source of concern for the community. The lines, which residents claim are about 100 years old, have been responsible for multiple oil leaks over the past year, causing evacuations and spills every six months.

The most recent incident led to the involvement of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), with the Chief Secretary elevating the oil-spill disaster to Tier 3. In response, several stakeholders, including Heritage Petroleum, collaborated on clean-up efforts. The requisite equipment and teams were mobilized for departure to Tobago, with continued support and expertise offered from various Ministries and the Trinidad and Tobago Emergency Management Authority (TEMA).

Demanding Action

Following the announcement by Heritage Petroleum that they are conducting engineering studies on the pipelines near Massahood Junction, the affected residents are calling for more than just repairs. They want the lines relocated and are demanding compensation for the damages caused by the leaks. Residents are skeptical of the company's plans, which include repairing, replacing, or re-routing the lines away from structures built on the existing pipeline right of way.

"We can't keep living like this," says Avocat Village resident Ravi Lall. "Every six months, we're forced to evacuate our homes because of these leaks. It's not just an inconvenience; it's a threat to our health and safety. We need the pipelines moved away from our community, and we deserve to be compensated for what we've had to endure."

The Minority Leader has called for a collaborative effort between the THA and the Central Government in light of the oil spill, emphasizing the need for a united front in addressing the issue. Ministers Young and Sinanan have offered their continued support and expertise from their Ministries to the THA and TEMA, ensuring that all necessary resources are available to manage the situation effectively.

A Delicate Balance

The situation in Avocat Village highlights the delicate balance between the oil industry and the communities it impacts. While the industry plays a crucial role in the economy of Trinidad and Tobago, it is essential that the well-being of residents is not compromised. As Heritage Petroleum continues its engineering studies, the people of Avocat Village await a resolution that prioritizes their safety and provides the compensation they believe they deserve.

The future of Avocat Village hangs in the balance, as residents and stakeholders work together to find a solution that protects both the community and the environment. In the meantime, the human cost of the oil leaks remains a poignant reminder of the need for responsible and sustainable practices within the industry.

As the engineering studies progress and stakeholders continue their collaboration, the residents of Avocat Village hold onto hope for a safer and more secure future. Their demand for compensation and the relocation of the century-old pipelines serves as a powerful call to action, ensuring that their voices are heard in the quest for a resolution.

The story of Avocat Village is a testament to the resilience and determination of a community that refuses to be silenced. As they navigate the challenges posed by the aging pipelines, their fight for justice and safety underscores the importance of balancing economic growth with the well-being of those who call Trinidad and Tobago home.