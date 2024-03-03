Caribbean Energy Chamber Spearheads Regional Energy Security Amidst Global Challenges

Amidst the complexities of global geopolitics and the pressing need for sustainable energy solutions, the newly formed Caribbean Energy Chamber (CEC) steps into the spotlight with a mission to bolster regional energy security and navigate the transition towards a lower carbon future. At the helm, CEO Eugene Tiah brings decades of energy sector experience, advocating for a balanced approach to attracting international investment while ensuring lucrative returns for the Caribbean territories.

Striking a Balance in Energy Investments

With a mature energy sector facing signs of decline, the challenge lies in attracting international investments that yield acceptable returns for both the investors and the Caribbean people. Eugene Tiah, leveraging his extensive background including a 23-year tenure at Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd, emphasizes the importance of understanding the varied factors that influence investment returns. From technical risks to commercial uncertainties, Tiah outlines the nuanced considerations that play into determining an acceptable rate of return.

Fiscal Reforms to Stimulate Exploration

Addressing the need for fiscal reforms, particularly in the context of the Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT), Tiah advocates for adjustments to incentivize further exploration and production. This move, he argues, is crucial for leveraging the Caribbean's oil resources optimally before they become economically unfeasible. The dialogue on fiscal reforms, as Tiah notes, is vital for enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Caribbean's energy sector amidst price volatility and the global push for a lower carbon future.

Uniting the Caribbean for Energy Security

The establishment of the CEC marks a significant step towards regional unity in addressing energy security. By fostering frequent and focused dialogues among energy stakeholders, the CEC aims to craft a cohesive strategy for advancing energy security and sustainability across the Caribbean. Tiah highlights the importance of coordinated dialogue and collaboration, not just within the Caribbean but also on a global scale, to tackle the disproportionate impacts of climate change and geopolitical conflicts on the region.

As the Caribbean faces the dual challenges of global conflicts and climate change, the CEC's role becomes increasingly crucial. By bridging differences and focusing on shared values, the CEC aims to propel the Caribbean towards a future marked by sustainable, secure, and affordable energy.