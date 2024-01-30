Calypsonian 'Cro Cro' Rawlins Ordered to Pay $250k in Landmark Defamation Suit

Weston "Cro Cro" Rawlins, a seasoned calypsonian and four-time Calypso Monarch, was ordered to pay businessman Inshan Ishmael $250,000 in a landmark defamation suit. The legal action was triggered by Rawlins' 2023 calypso, 'Another Sat is Outside Again,' which, following its viral performance at a TUCO competition, Ishmael claimed was defamatory.

Justice Seepersad's Ruling

The ruling was handed down by Justice Frank Seepersad, who criticized Rawlins for his 'salacious and derogatory' performance. Seepersad suggested that Rawlins' past victories may have emboldened him to overstep boundaries, stating the song's defamatory portions were neither 'satire, picong, nor clever critique.' Rawlins was ordered to pay $215,000 in general damages, with an uplift for aggravated damages, and $35,000 in exemplary damages.

Reactions to the Ruling

Despite his previous triumphs and the current setback, Rawlins expressed confusion about some of the judge's comments. He expressed concern about the ruling's impact on the art form of calypso and is considering an appeal. Ishmael, on the other hand, hailed the ruling as historic for calypso music. He believes it will encourage calypsonians to be more mindful of their lyrics, potentially fostering a more comfortable environment for all individuals, including politicians, to enjoy calypso tents.

Balance between Freedom of Speech and Defamation

Ishmael's attorney, Richard Jaggasar, viewed the case as a balancing act between freedom of speech and defamation. He underscored the importance of unity and the democratic origins of calypso, invoking the words of Dr. Eric Williams, Trinidad and Tobago's first prime minister, on the importance of democracy and individual rights over racial subordination. The judge emphasized that freedom of expression must be balanced and that calypsonians cannot use their art form to defame individuals without justification.