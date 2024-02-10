Winston 'Gypsy' Peters Wins Calypso Extempo Amid Controversy in 2024

In the pulsating heart of Trinidad and Tobago, the annual Calypso Monarch competition has crowned its latest extempo champion. Winston "Gypsy" Peters, a seasoned veteran at 71, clinched the 2024 title with his controversial song, 'Ungrateful'. His victory, announced on February 10th, has sparked fervent discussions among fans and critics alike, marking a significant moment in the vibrant tapestry of the island's carnival season.

A Crown Amidst Controversy

Peters' triumphant performance in the extempo category, a realm where calypsonians craft lyrics on the spot, has been met with a mix of admiration and criticism. His winning composition, 'Ungrateful', is based on a true story, which Peters believes carries a serious message about divine retribution.

Speaking after his win, Peters shared his unwavering belief in the art form's ability to keep his mind sharp. "Extempo calypso has always been my lifeblood," he said, "It's what keeps me going, keeps me thinking, keeps me sharp." Despite the controversy surrounding his song, Peters stands firm in his right to sing and compete.

The Ungrateful Son

The narrative of 'Ungrateful' revolves around a son who, after enjoying the fruits of his parents' labor, turns his back on them, only to face divine retribution. The song, delivered in Peters' powerful and moving baritone, has ignited a fierce debate about the boundaries of artistic expression and the role of calypso in reflecting societal issues.

"Art is a mirror to society," Peters explained, "and sometimes, that reflection can be uncomfortable." Despite the criticism, he remains resolute in his stance, stating that people are free to express their opinions in a democratic society.

The Art of Extempo

In the world of calypso, the extempo category holds a special place. It's a testament to the art form's roots in African oral traditions and the power of spontaneous creativity. Peters' win underscores his mastery of this demanding genre, where artists must weave intricate stories and deliver biting social commentary on the spot.

"Extempo is not just about singing," Peters shared, "it's about engaging with the audience, responding to the moment, and keeping the tradition alive." His victory in the 2024 competition serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy and relevance of calypso in Trinidad and Tobago's cultural landscape.

As the echoes of Peters' stirring performance continue to reverberate through the calypso community, one thing is clear: the art form's power to provoke, challenge, and inspire remains as potent as ever. And at the heart of it all is Winston "Gypsy" Peters, a calypsonian who, despite the controversy, stands firm in his belief in the transformative power of extempo calypso.

