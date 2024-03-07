34 Poets Advance to Semifinals of 2024 First Citizens National Poetry Slam Amid Fierce Competition

After rigorous auditions in San Fernando, Port of Spain, and Tobago, the 2024 First Citizens National Poetry Slam has identified its semifinalists. Nearly 100 poets showcased their talent, tackling themes from politics to self-esteem, in front of a distinguished panel of judges. This year's competition, highlighted by the inclusion of ten-year-old prodigy Markus Wylie from Tobago, promises an invigorating blend of youth and experience.

Unveiling the Semifinalists

The journey to the semifinals was arduous, with participants delivering compelling performances across various themes. Judges Richard "Chromatics" Rajkumar, Patti-Anne Ali, Victor Edwards, Evelyn Caesar Munroe, and head judge Arielle M John were tasked with the difficult decision of selecting the top poets. The addition of Wild Cards introduces an exciting twist, giving poets who just missed the mark another chance to prove themselves. This dynamic ensures a diverse and vibrant semifinal round, set to take place at the Central Bank Auditorium in Port of Spain.

The Power of Youth

Among the semifinalists, Markus Wylie stands out not just for his age but for the fresh perspective he brings to the competition. His participation underscores the event's appeal across generations and highlights the evolving landscape of poetry in the Caribbean. The inclusion of young talent like Wylie in such a prestigious event speaks volumes about the inclusive nature of the arts and the potential for poetry to resonate across age groups.

Looking Ahead

As the semifinals approach, anticipation builds for what promises to be an electrifying showcase of talent. With $80,000 in prizes at stake, including a $50,000 award for the champion, poets are poised to give their all. Reigning Slam Champion Kyle Hernandez's automatic advancement to the final adds another layer of excitement, setting the stage for a memorable conclusion to the NGC Bocas Lit Fest. As the largest literary event in the anglophone Caribbean, the festival offers not just a platform for poets but a celebration of Caribbean literature and arts.

The 2024 First Citizens National Poetry Slam is more than a competition; it's a testament to the power of words and the diverse voices that enrich the Caribbean literary scene. As poets prepare to take the stage, the event promises to captivate audiences and affirm the vital role of poetry in cultural expression and dialogue.