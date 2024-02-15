Tribal Man Victim of Unprecedented Bull Shark Attack in Vaitarna River, Mumbai

In a shocking turn of events, a 32-year-old tribal man, Vickey Govari, became the victim of a brutal shark attack in the Vaitarna River, Manor, Mumbai. The incident occurred on Tuesday, leaving Govari with severe injuries to his left calf and ankle.

Advertisment

A River Runs Red

Govari, a resident of Dongarpada, was collecting twigs and branches alongside the river when the 7ft-long bull shark lunged at him. The shark, weighing around 190kg, ripped off most of Govari's left calf and ankle, leaving him profusely bleeding. His screams alerted locals, who rushed to the spot and managed to capture the predator.

Locals Take Matters into Their Own Hands

Advertisment

In an attempt to save Govari and prevent further attacks, the locals beat the shark to death. However, Manor police claimed that the shark died during rescue efforts. The carcass was taken into custody by the police and handed over to the mangrove cell of the forest department for further investigation.

A First for Maharashtra

According to marine biologist Bhushan Bhoir from Palghar, this is the first time a shark has attacked a human in Maharashtra, and that too, unprovoked. Bull sharks are known for their ability to migrate up rivers in search of food. They are also one of the most dangerous shark species in the world, with a vicious temperament.

Advertisment

Govari was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Vinobha Bhave Civil Hospital in Silvassa. Doctors fear that his left leg below the knee may need to be amputated. The incident has left the locals in shock and raised concerns about the safety of those living near the river.

Note: The claim that the shark was a pregnant female could not be confirmed.

As the world grapples with the implications of depleting fish food in oceans, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers lurking beneath the surface. Bull sharks, once common, are now considered a near-threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The attack on Govari highlights the urgent need for awareness and conservation efforts to protect not only humans but also the marine species that share our world.