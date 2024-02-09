Transforming Kenya's Kiharu Constituency: Mega Water Storage Tanks and Educational Equity

In the sun-drenched heart of Kenya's Kiharu constituency, a transformation is underway. Schools once parched are now brimming with life, thanks to the installation of mega water storage tanks. This initiative, a collaboration between the American faith-based charity Can-Do-Kids Organisation and local leader Karanja Wamatangi, is set to alter the landscape of water access and hygiene in schools.

A Beacon of Hope: The Mega Water Storage Tanks

Funded by Can-Do-Kids, the project has constructed 85 tanks, each with a 300,000-litre capacity. These mega tanks harvest rainwater, ensuring a year-round supply even in the driest seasons. Six of these tanks are dedicated to providing clean water to the local community, a testament to the project's commitment to holistic development.

The goal is ambitious: to install a total of 165 tanks in public secondary and primary schools, as well as in other public institutions such as hospitals and markets. This collaborative effort involves local and American churches, all united under the banner of providing clean water and improving hygiene.

A Blessing in Disguise: The Impact on School Hygiene

The impact of this initiative is evident in the smiles of schoolchildren, no longer burdened with the task of fetching water from streams. Local religious leaders have praised the project for its significant improvement in school hygiene.

Pastor John Braland of Freshwater Church in Minnesota echoes these sentiments. His church is committed to supporting water programmes, particularly in the arid regions of the country. "Water is life," he says, "and every child deserves access to clean water."

A Call for Change: Bursary Reform

In a separate appeal, Wamatangi urges the government to revise the bursary distribution process. He advocates for funds to be sent directly to schools rather than through Members of Parliament, to avoid political bias and ensure all needy students have access to education.

This call for bursary reform underscores the project's commitment to equitable access to education. By addressing the root causes of educational disparities, Wamatangi and his partners aim to create lasting change in Kiharu constituency.

As the sun sets on another day in Kiharu, the newly installed water tanks stand as beacons of hope. They are a testament to the power of collaboration, the importance of clean water, and the enduring promise of education.