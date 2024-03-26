Tragic Misstep: 18 Gazans Die Retrieving Misdropped Aid, Sparking Humanitarian Concern

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip confirmed on Tuesday that 7 Gazans were killed while trying to bring aid that was dropped by planes through parachutes and fell into the sea.

The ministry said one of them died at dawn on Tuesday "from drowning in the North Sea of the Gaza Strip".

The other six drowned on Monday while "trying to get aid dropped by planes at sea", she said.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip added that 6 others were injured during the same incident.

Widespread Casualties Amid Aid Effort

For its part, the Hamas-affiliated "Government Information Office" in Gaza said that during the past hours, 18 Palestinians were killed due to aid landings from planes incorrectly.

The Government Information Office explained that among the dead, 12 citizens died by drowning in the sea off the northern Gaza Strip governorate, where dozens of hungry citizens entered the sea to get aid dropped by planes into the sea.

He pointed out that 6 others were killed as a result of the stampede in more than one place while they were trying to get aid that was mistakenly dropped by the planes.

Humanitarian Aid Goes Awry

The tragic incidents underscore the desperate situation in Gaza, where residents risk their lives to retrieve aid dropped from the air. Miscommunication or errors in the aid delivery process led to fatal consequences, highlighting the challenges of providing assistance in conflict zones.

Reflection on the Tragedy

This devastating event brings to light the dire need for improved coordination and safety measures in humanitarian aid delivery. As the community mourns, the focus turns to preventing such tragedies in the future, ensuring aid reaches those in need safely and efficiently.