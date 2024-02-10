Tragedy Strikes Migrant Workers: Lives Lost to Suspected Asphyxiation at a Brick Kiln

In the quiet village of Kamalanga, Dhenkanal district, a tragedy unfolded on Saturday morning. Three members of the Bhoi family, Meghanath Bhoi, Neera Bhoi, and their seven-year-old son, Jitu Bhoi, lost their lives to suspected asphyxiation at a local brick kiln. Their other son is currently in critical condition at Talcher Thermal Hospital.

A Fateful Night and a Community in Shock

The Bhoi family, migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, were employed at the brick kiln owned by Binay Sahoo. On Friday night, they set fire to the kiln and settled down to sleep near it, an all-too-common practice among the laborers. However, as dawn broke, another worker discovered the family in an unconscious state.

The community rallied, rushing the family to the nearest hospital. Tragically, doctors could only confirm the deaths of Meghanath, Neera, and young Jitu. Their surviving son was transferred to Talcher Thermal Hospital, where he continues to fight for his life.

Smoke, Suffocation, and a Struggle for Answers

As the news spread, authorities scrambled to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident. Hindol Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dipak Jena revealed that smoke billowing from the brick kiln is suspected to have caused the fatal suffocation. The owner of the brick kiln, Binay Sahoo, is known to engage migrant laborers from neighboring states for work.

This heart-wrenching incident echoes a similar tragedy that occurred in November last year, when two individuals lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation in their rooms near a brick kiln in the Kantabania area.

Unnatural Death and an Ongoing Investigation

As the community grapples with the loss, an unnatural death case has been registered at the Kantabanji police station. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the Bhoi family's untimely demise. The post-mortem reports are eagerly awaited to shed light on the tragic event.

As the sun sets on another day in Kamalanga, the village is left to mourn the lives lost and seek answers to the questions that haunt them. The Bhoi family's story serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and hardships faced by migrant workers, their lives often hanging in the balance between survival and tragedy.

The loss of Meghanath, Neera, and young Jitu will not be forgotten. Their surviving son continues to battle for his life, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit even in the face of unimaginable adversity.

In the wake of this tragedy, the people of Kamalanga and beyond are left to ponder the larger implications of migrant labor, worker safety, and the true cost of progress.