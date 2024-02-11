Trading Lone Stars for Danish Hygge: A Texan's Perspective on Life in Copenhagen

Ilana Buhl, a former Texan who traded the Lone Star State for the Danish capital in 2018, paints a vivid picture of her life in Copenhagen, contrasting it with her experiences in Texas. She underscores the stark differences in safety, support systems, and work-life balance between the two locales, offering a unique perspective on the Danish way of life.

Advertisment

Sanctuary in Safety and Support

Ilana Buhl, a mother of two, recounts the palpable sense of security she feels in Denmark compared to Texas. "The absence of gun violence here is a massive relief," she says, alluding to the frequent mass shootings and heightened gun ownership in her home state. In Denmark, the homicide rate is less than a third of that in Texas, with gun violence being an extremely rare occurrence.

Beyond safety, Buhl lauds Denmark's robust social support systems. As a parent, she appreciates the paid parental leave and subsidized childcare, which provide a stark contrast to the situation in Texas, where such benefits are largely nonexistent. "In Texas, it's a constant struggle to balance work and family life, and the lack of support can be overwhelming," she reflects.

Advertisment

A Balancing Act: Work and Life

Buhl highlights the Danish emphasis on work-life balance as another significant advantage. With shorter working hours, more vacation time, and a strong emphasis on leisure activities, Denmark consistently ranks among the happiest countries in the world.

"In Copenhagen, commuting is a breeze, whether by bike, bus, or metro," she shares. "I don't miss the endless traffic jams or the need for a car in Texas." This ease of mobility contributes to a less stressful daily routine and allows for more time to enjoy life outside of work.

Advertisment

The Darker Side of Hygge

Despite the many advantages, Buhl acknowledges that life in Denmark is not without its challenges. The long, dark winters can be tough, with the sun setting as early as 3:30 pm in December. "It takes some getting used to," she admits, "but we've learned to embrace the coziness of hygge during those darker months."

She also mentions feeling like an outsider at times, despite the welcoming nature of Danes. "It's a small country with a strong cultural identity, and it can be hard to feel truly integrated," she explains. Additionally, the limited food selection and high cost of living can be difficult to adjust to, especially when compared to the affordability and variety offered in Texas.

As Ilana Buhl continues to navigate life in Copenhagen, she remains grateful for the safety, support, and work-life balance that Denmark offers. Despite the downsides, she finds solace in the knowledge that her children are growing up in a secure environment, where they can thrive without the constant fear of gun violence or the struggle to balance work and family life.

In reflecting on her experiences, Buhl's story offers a valuable perspective on the nuanced differences between life in Denmark and Texas. While the Danish way of life presents numerous advantages, it also comes with its own set of challenges. Ultimately, it serves as a reminder that no place is perfect, and the key to happiness often lies in finding the right balance between the advantages and disadvantages that each locale has to offer.