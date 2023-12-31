en English
Tonga

Remembering Lionati Fotofili: A Community Honors its Lost Pastor

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:27 pm EST
Remembering Lionati Fotofili: A Community Honors its Lost Pastor

On December 30, 2022, the tranquility of the pihi River was shattered with the disappearance of Lionati Fotofili, a 44-year-old Tongan church pastor. A year later, the echoes of his memory linger, resonating in the hearts of his family and community. Fotofili, a father of two and also a worker at Alliance Smithfield, didn’t return home from a fishing trip at the river mouth. His body has never been found despite extensive searches, leaving an enduring void in the lives of those who cherished him.

A Gathering of Memories

Marking the first anniversary of his disappearance, his family and community members congregated at the river mouth. The air was filled with shared stories of the beloved pastor, who had started the Church of Tonga in Timaru. This gathering was not only a tribute to Fotofili but also a testament to the community’s unity. The feast was a poignant reminder of Fotofili’s love for family and his dedication to his community.

Solace in Faith

The ravages of loss have been mitigated by faith for Fotofili’s family. They find solace in a motto from 1 Corinthians 16:13-14, emphasizing courage, strength, and love. These virtues, embodied by Fotofili, continue to inspire them. While Fotofili’s absence is deeply felt in everyday moments and church activities, his family believes his memory will endure through his children and relatives.

Legacy Lives On

Despite the elusive closure, the Church of Tonga in Timaru has found continuity under new leadership. Fotofili’s love for fishing, the sea, music, and rugby is fondly remembered. His legacy is also preserved in his possessions that were discovered after his disappearance, including a T-shirt, oars, shoes, and his dinghy, found 50 kilometers away 26 days later. These tangible reminders, along with the intangible impressions he left behind, ensure Fotofili’s spirit lives on.

Tonga
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

