Commonwealth Secretary-General's Pacific Tour: Prepping for CHOGM 2024 in Samoa

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, is set to visit Samoa and Tonga from 25 March to 3 April 2024, prioritizing discussions on the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia. This visit underscores the significance of Pacific nations in the Commonwealth, focusing on climate action and regional cooperation.

Advertisment

Strengthening Commonwealth Ties

During her visits to Samoa and Tonga, the Secretary-General will engage with top government officials to deliberate on the CHOGM 2024 agenda. These discussions aim to enhance Commonwealth assistance, foster cooperation across the Pacific region, and prepare comprehensively for the CHOGM in October. The meetings will also provide a platform for updating leaders on Commonwealth initiatives targeting democratic governance, economic resilience, and environmental protection.

Focus on Climate Action

Advertisment

The CHOGM 2024, hosted by Samoa, marks a pivotal moment for Pacific Small Island States, bringing to the forefront their vulnerability to climate change despite their minimal contribution to the crisis. The Secretary-General praised the Pacific's advocacy for climate action, highlighting the Commonwealth's commitment to supporting these nations through various environmental initiatives. These include the Climate Finance Access Hub, the Blue Charter, the Living Lands Charter, and the Sustainable Energy Transition Agenda, all aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change and promoting sustainable development.

Engagement and Solidarity

Aside from government meetings, the Secretary-General's itinerary includes visits to communities affected by natural disasters, such as the 2022 Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai Volcano eruption, emphasizing the human dimension of climate-related challenges. Engagements with young people, women's rights groups, and civil society organizations are also planned to ensure a broad-based approach to addressing the Commonwealth's priorities in the Pacific. Patricia Scotland's visit symbolizes the Commonwealth's solidarity with the Pacific, acknowledging the region's critical role in global efforts to combat climate change and advocate for environmental justice.