Three Degrees West: A Resilient Haven on Oddicombe Beach, Torquay

A hidden gem nestled on Oddicombe Beach in Torquay, Three Degrees West has earned its reputation as the UK's answer to Italy's Lake Garda. The bistro's unparalleled sea views and inviting atmosphere have captured the hearts of locals and tourists alike. Its light wood paneling and crisp white furnishings, coupled with upbeat Spanish music, create a serene haven that beckons to those seeking refuge from the world.

A Community Hub

At the heart of Three Degrees West lies a close-knit community. Employees and patrons alike share stories, laughter, and memories that weave a rich tapestry of connection. The sense of belonging extends beyond the bistro's walls, with beach-goers often stopping by for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat. The bistro has become synonymous with the beach itself, an integral part of the local landscape.

Overcoming Adversity

In 2018, Storm Emma battered the coast, leaving Three Degrees West in disarray. Yet, the resilient spirit of its owner and employees shone through. They worked tirelessly to restore the bistro, implementing changes that would ensure its survival in the face of future storms. An adjustable awning was installed, providing protection during inclement weather while allowing the sun to shine in when skies cleared.

Innovation and Adaptation

To better serve its beach-going patrons, Three Degrees West introduced a free shuttle service. Running hourly from 9 am to 3 pm, the shuttle transports beach-goers to and from the bistro, eliminating the arduous trek up the steep hill. This innovative solution has further cemented the bistro's role as a community hub, making it easily accessible to all.

The bistro has also become a sought-after venue for weddings and parties. Long-time employee Laura Charlesworth takes pride in transforming the space into a magical setting for these special occasions. The beachside celebrations, bathed in the golden glow of sunset, have become a cherished memory for many.