The Turbulent Development Journey of Ubisoft's 'Skull and Bones'

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones game has sailed through a stormy sea of delays and development hurdles since its first reveal in 2013, earning it the dubious honor of being one of the most delayed games in history. Its voyage has been marked by six public postponements, a drastic reimagining of the initial concept, and the abandonment of several prototypes.

The Odyssey of Skull and Bones

Since its inception, Skull and Bones has undergone multiple transformations. The game that gamers anticipate playing today bears little resemblance to the original 2017 concept. The ever-evolving development of Skull and Bones has been a marathon of modifications and metamorphoses. A significant reboot of the game led to a prolonged delay, sinking several prototypes in the process.

The Cost of a Dream

The development of Skull and Bones has not just been time-consuming but also expensive. The cost of bringing this dream to life has reportedly reached a staggering $120 million. Despite the high development cost, the anticipation for the game's release remains high among the gaming community. Skull and Bones is set to be released on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The Voyage Ahead

While gamers wait for Skull and Bones, they can find solace in other pirate-themed games. These games offer a taste of the high seas adventure that Skull and Bones promises, helping to stave off the anticipation. However, the true story behind the turbulent development journey of Skull and Bones remains a mystery. That is, until the release of the documentary trailer 'The Turbulent Story of Skull and Bones' on February 4th. This documentary promises to delve deep into the tumultuous development process, the numerous delays, and the reasons behind these setbacks.