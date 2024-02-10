From Alzheimer's Cure to Humanity's Downfall: The Simian Flu Saga

In a twist of fate that could only be rivaled by the most imaginative of Hollywood scripts, the Simian Flu, initially developed as a beacon of hope for Alzheimer's patients, has emerged as the harbinger of humanity's downfall. This tale of scientific ambition and unforeseen consequences is one that has captured the world's attention, unfolding in the Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy.

The virus, created by Gen-Sys biotech scientist Will Rodman, was initially hailed as a breakthrough in Alzheimer's research. When tested on primates, the Simian Flu demonstrated remarkable results, significantly improving their intelligence and giving them a distinctive green hue in their irises.

The Turning Point

However, the tide turned when the virus was exposed to humans. Instead of the promised cure, it brought about fatal internal bleeding, quickly spiraling into a global pandemic.

The virus spread rapidly, carried unwittingly by a commercial airline pilot. Infected passengers became silent carriers, transmitting the virus further and setting the stage for a worldwide catastrophe.

The Rise of the Apes

In an ironic twist, while the virus wreaked havoc among the human population, the apes, initially used as test subjects, emerged unscathed. Not only did they survive, but they also experienced a significant increase in their intelligence, setting the stage for a new world order.

As the virus mutated, it began to affect humans in a different way, causing loss of speech and leading to a post-apocalyptic world where apes dominated. Some immune humans managed to build colonies, but the virus's relentless mutations eventually caught up with them.

A New World Order

The Simian Flu's impact is far-reaching and transformative. It has led to the rise of intelligent apes and the downfall of humanity, a narrative that challenges our understanding of power, intelligence, and survival.

The virus, initially intended as a cure for Alzheimer's, has instead become a symbol of humanity's hubris. It serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between scientific progress and unintended consequences.

As the world grapples with the aftermath of the Simian Flu, one thing is clear: the planet's destiny now lies in the hands of its once-subjugated inhabitants, the apes.

In this new world order, humanity's legacy is not one of dominance, but of a virus that brought about its own downfall. The Simian Flu, once a beacon of hope, has become humanity's most formidable adversary, reshaping the planet's future in ways that were once unimaginable.