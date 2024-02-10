The Rise and Tragic Fall of Berlin's Film Diva: Putty Lia

One century ago, in a daring stunt gone awry, Berlin's celebrated film diva Putty Lia met an unforeseen fate. Born Amália in Vécsé, Hungary, she was the fourth child of Italian Baron Gyula Putti and Countess Mária Hoyos. Her journey from the Hungarian countryside to the German silver screen was a whirlwind, punctuated by love, loss, and an unwavering ambition.

The Unraveling of a Diva

In 1913, Putty Lia married Zoltán Szepessy, the love of her youth. Together, they had two daughters. Yet, happiness eluded the pair, and amidst marital discord, Putty found solace in the world of acting. A failed suicide attempt marked a turning point, as she sought refuge in the Royal Orpheum in Budapest, where she mesmerized audiences as a dancer.

As the curtains of war began to close, Putty's star rose in the silent film world. Her debut leading role in the 1918 film 'Császár katonái' showcased her talent and captivated audiences. Yet, criticism of her weight and perceived unsuitability for the role of a "young girl" led her to seek new opportunities in Berlin.

A Star is Born

Berlin embraced Putty Lia, and she became a real diva, catching the eye of filmmaker Richard Oswald. Her breakthrough role in the film 'The Hindu Tomb' cemented her place in the German film industry. As Pola Negri left for America, Putty Lia's star shone brighter, with successful films like 'Varieté' in 1925.

In 1926, Putty signed a contract with Paramount Pictures, working with the legendary David Wark Griffiths. However, her American films failed to achieve the same success as her German ones. Trapped in the role of a seductive 'vamp', Putty struggled to break free and showcase her true potential.

A Life Cut Short

Despite her setbacks, Putty Lia continued to work in film, determined to forge her own path. On that fateful day in 1924, she chased a speeding train in a car for a film shoot. The vehicle overturned into a ditch, leaving her with external and internal injuries. Her untimely death at the age of 34 stunned the world, leaving behind a legacy of ambition, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to her craft.

Today, a century later, Putty Lia's story serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by early film divas. Her tale of love, loss, and ambition continues to resonate, offering a glimpse into a bygone era, where the silver screen held the promise of stardom, and the price of fame was often steep.