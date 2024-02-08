Itsekiri Celebrate Monarchy Resurgence under Ogiame Atuwatse III After Interregnum

In the heart of Delta State, the Itsekiri people of Warri Kingdom gathered to commemorate a milestone deeply etched in their collective memory. The anniversary marked the end of an 88-year interregnum, a period of dormancy that had once cast a long shadow over their monarchy. The event, brimming with vibrant colors and resonant with the echoes of history, took place at the hallowed grounds of the Olu of Warri Palace.

His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the current Olu of Warri, stood as a testament to the resilience of his people. In his address, he underlined the historical significance of the occasion, emphasizing the restoration of the throne and the sequence of rulers that followed the interregnum.

“The reigns of Olu Ginuwa II, Olu Erejuwa II, Olu Atuwatse II, Olu Ikenwoli, and now my own ascension, are not merely a sequence of names,” he declared. “They represent the unbroken chain of our heritage, a lineage that has withstood the test of time.”

Symbolism and Divine Intervention

The monarch reflected on the numbers five and eight as symbols of grace and new beginnings, respectively. He considered the end of the 88-year interregnum as a sign of divine intervention, a symbol of God doing new things for the Itsekiri.

Offering prayers for his people, Ogiame Atuwatse III declared, “We are resilient against any darkness. We leap forward into the light, embracing the hope that this leap year of 2024 brings.”

The ceremony also touched on the historical context, such as the role of the Okere community. Originally founded to disrupt the kingdom's progress, the Okere community now pledges allegiance to the throne.