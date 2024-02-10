The Rainmaker's Reckoning: The Story of Charles Hatfield and the San Diego Flood of 1916

In the winter of 1916, an unprecedented storm ravaged San Diego's South County, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The deluge, which brought 4.23 inches of rain, flooded the region, wrecking dams, railways, and farmlands, and claiming lives. At the heart of this catastrophe was Charles Hatfield, a rainmaker who had agreed to fill the Morena reservoir and had released a mysterious concoction into the atmosphere just weeks before the storm.

A Deal with the Sky

Charles Hatfield was no stranger to the power of rain. A self-proclaimed "moisture accelerator," he had built a reputation for manipulating the weather, promising to bring rain to parched lands. In late 1915, Hatfield struck a deal with the city of San Diego to fill the Morena reservoir, which was dangerously low after a prolonged drought. For his services, he would receive $10,000 – a substantial sum for the time.

The Storm that Shook San Diego

Just as Hatfield had predicted, the rains came. But they were far more intense than anyone had anticipated. The storm that hit San Diego's South County on January 14, 1916, was unlike any the region had ever seen. The downpour was relentless, causing the waters of the San Diego River to surge and overflow. In just 24 hours, the river rose 20 feet, inundating the surrounding areas.

A Legal Battle Ensues

Despite the destruction, Hatfield claimed his fee, maintaining that he had fulfilled his side of the bargain. But the city officials were in no mood to pay. They argued that the storm was an act of God and that Hatfield could not be held responsible for the damage it had caused. The dispute ended up in court, where the judge ruled in favor of the officials, stating that Hatfield's efforts had not caused the storm and that the disaster was, indeed, an act of God.