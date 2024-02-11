The Last Mile: Farewell to Uttar Pradesh's Final Meter Gauge Track

"The Last Mile: A Fond Farewell to Uttar Pradesh's Final Meter Gauge Track"

On February 10, 2023, the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone bid an emotional adieu to a piece of history. The 56.15 km long Bahraich-Nepalgunj road rail section, one of the last remaining meter gauge tracks in Uttar Pradesh, made its final journey. This meticulously engineered track, commissioned in 1886 by Scottish railway engineer Alexander Izat, had been instrumental in transporting sugar and teak wood to England.

A Symphony of Nostalgia

As the train chugged along the tracks for the last time, the air was thick with nostalgia. For the railway staff and passengers, it wasn't just a journey; it was a trip down memory lane. Thousands of stories had unfolded on this heritage track, and as it steamed towards its final destination, each anecdote seemed to echo through the carriages.

The train's whistle, once a beacon of progress and connectivity, now sounded a poignant farewell. As the engine pulled into the station, the platform was a tableau of emotions - sorrow, gratitude, and a tinge of excitement for the future.

The Dawn of a New Era

This sentimental moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in India's railway history. By March 2025, the section will be converted into a broad gauge single track, with an investment of Rs 341.66 crore. This modernization effort aims to enhance train operations, improve passenger experience, and align with global standards.

In line with the country's commitment to sustainable practices, the new track will be electrified, eliminating the need for diesel locomotives. The narrow-gauge rake and engine of this section, however, will continue to operate on the Mailani junction to Nanpara junction, preserving a piece of railway heritage.

Preserving the Legacy

The Mailani-Nanpara meter gauge track will remain operational, serving as a reminder of the bygone era. It stands as a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of those who built these tracks, carving paths where none existed before.

As the sun sets on the era of meter gauge tracks in Uttar Pradesh, the echoes of their history linger. The conversion to broad gauge tracks signals progress, but it also pays homage to the past. The legacy of the Bahraich-Nepalgunj road rail section lives on, not just in the annals of railway history, but in the hearts and minds of those who traversed its storied path.

By March 2025, the section will be transformed into a broad gauge single track, signifying progress and alignment with global standards. However, the spirit of the meter gauge tracks will continue to thrive. The narrow-gauge rake and engine will operate on the Mailani junction to Nanpara junction, preserving a piece of railway heritage for generations to come.