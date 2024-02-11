The Flying Scotsman: A Miniature Train's Journey Through History and Memory

For over half a century, a miniature train named the Flying Scotsman chugged along its 2.5km route in Sayajibaug, Vadodara, carrying children on a journey filled with joy and wonder. Originally used by the royal family of Baroda, this diminutive yet magnificent locomotive was gifted to the city's children in 1956 by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). The Flying Scotsman, a scale model of the LNER Gresley A3 class Pacific loco, pulled three coaches with a seating capacity of 30, completing its circuit in 20 minutes.

A Royal Legacy

The story of the Flying Scotsman began in 1941 when a three-kilometer-long mini railway track was laid on the grounds of the Lukshmi Vilas Palace. The train made its inaugural run on Maharaja Ranjitsinh Gaekwad's third birthday, serving as a mode of transport for the royal children to travel from the palace to their school. For over a decade, this miniature marvel remained a treasured possession of the royal family, its whistle echoing through the palace grounds.

In 1956, the Flying Scotsman was transferred to Sayajibaug Park by the VMC, where it continued to captivate the hearts of generations of children. The train's route included a 50-feet-long tunnel and stops at the floral clock and Planetarium, offering a delightful journey through the park's verdant landscape.

A Star in the Making

The Flying Scotsman's charm extended beyond the park's boundaries, capturing the imagination of filmmakers and finding a place in popular culture. In 1968, the train was featured in a song from the movie Brahmachari, further solidifying its status as an iconic symbol of Vadodara's heritage.

A New Era

In 2003, the original steam engine was replaced by a Euro III locomotive, and the Flying Scotsman was rechristened as the Sayaji Express Joy Train. The new train boasted four coaches and could accommodate adults as well as children, ensuring that the magic of this miniature marvel would continue to enchant visitors to Sayajibaug Park.

As the years passed, the original coaches of the Flying Scotsman were retired from service. Today, they are being sought after by the Maharaja Fatehsingh Museum for display, serving as a testament to the enduring legacy of the royal family of Baroda and their timeless gift to the children of Vadodara.

The Flying Scotsman, a miniature train steeped in history and sentimental value, has left an indelible mark on the city of Vadodara. Its journey from the palace grounds to Sayajibaug Park encapsulates the spirit of generosity and the power of shared experiences, offering a glimpse into a bygone era while continuing to inspire wonder and delight in the hearts of children and adults alike.

