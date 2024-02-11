The Evolution and Legacy of Death Masks: A Window into Changing Attitudes Towards Mortality

In the quiet recesses of museums and private collections, a peculiar artifact from our past endures. The death mask, an intricate impression of a face taken shortly after death, has a long and intriguing history that dates back to antiquity. Initially created as artworks to help the elite navigate the afterlife or ward off evil spirits, these masks evolved in purpose and meaning following the plague in the Middle Ages.

The Evolution of Death Masks

As Europe grappled with the devastating effects of the plague, the continent became increasingly obsessed with death, and true death masks, formed by molding wax or plaster over the face, gained popularity. These masks served as references for lifelike portraits displayed at funerals, allowing the living to remember their loved ones in their most natural state.

By the 18th century, death masks began to be valued for their own sake, as doctors across Europe preserved them for posterity. This coincided with the rise of phrenology, a pseudoscience that inferred personality traits from skull features. Death masks of icons, criminals, and even babies were created and became heirlooms or souvenirs, reflecting the changing attitudes towards death.

Changing Attitudes Towards Death

From 1790 to 1848, British literature and culture witnessed a significant shift in attitudes towards death. The 'baroque pleasure' in imagining the dead as rotting corpses gave way to a growing horror of such an image. This change can be attributed, in part, to the decline in religious belief and the rise of secularism.

The Legacy of Death Masks

Today, death masks continue to serve as a window into our past, offering insights into changing attitudes towards death and the human condition. They stand as a testament to our enduring fascination with mortality and the ways in which we seek to confront and understand it.