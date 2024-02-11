The Escalating Cost of Nostalgia: Classic Car Ownership in County Clare

As the sun dips below the horizon, casting a warm glow on the lush Irish countryside, the rolling hills of County Clare come alive with a symphony of rumbling engines and the sweet scent of petrol. Vintage cars, lovingly preserved by their passionate owners, navigate the winding roads, harkening back to a bygone era of automotive history. However, for these dedicated enthusiasts, the joy of classic car ownership is increasingly tainted by the bitter taste of escalating costs.

The Price of Nostalgia

According to a member of the Clare Vintage Club, the rising cost of importing vintage cars is making it more difficult for collectors to acquire and maintain their cherished vehicles. This trend is particularly alarming in County Clare, which boasted the 12th highest rate of vintage car registrations in the country in 2021, with 1,971 lovingly preserved vehicles.

A Perfect Storm of Costs

The increase in import costs can be attributed to a confluence of factors, including changes in trade regulations, tariffs, shipping and logistics challenges, and the rising cost of materials and labor. As a result, some classic car owners are finding it increasingly difficult to keep their vehicles on the road, as the expense of parts and maintenance continues to skyrocket.

A Market Under Pressure

The overall classic car market in County Clare is beginning to feel the strain of these escalating costs. Enthusiasts are finding it harder to justify the expense of ownership, and as a result, the number of classic cars on the road is dwindling. This trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as the cost of importing classic cars is expected to rise even further.