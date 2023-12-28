en English
Israel

The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:20 am EST
In the incessant rhythm of conflict and turmoil, residents of Gaza mourn the loss of their loved ones. Israeli airstrikes, executed under the veil of the previous night, have only added to the ongoing discord between Israel and Gaza. The aftermath of these airstrikes witnessed grief-stricken funerals, families bidding their final goodbyes, and an atmosphere of despair.

The Airstrike: A Prelude to Despair

The awakenings of despair were heralded by a deadly strike near Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis. A staggering 22 lives were extinguished, leaving behind 34 wounded and an ever-increasing death toll from the war with Israel, now exceeding 21,000. The violence intensified as Israel continued to pummel Gaza with airstrikes and shelling, instigating fierce firefights and perpetuating a spiraling humanitarian crisis.

The Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza’s Silent Struggle

The conflict, which commenced with a Hamas attack on southern Israel, has resulted in a high civilian death toll. The reverberations of the war are felt far beyond Gaza, drawing in armed groups backed by Iran in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. In the past 24 hours alone, 195 people were killed, and 325 were injured and transported to hospitals. The Palestinian Prime Minister has announced the cancellation of all New Year celebrations due to Israel’s relentless military operation on the Gaza Strip.

The Unseen Aftermath: A Tale of Survival

Amid the chaos, the residents of Gaza fight for survival. The area, filled with destroyed buildings and lacking basic amenities like hospitals, schools, and libraries, has turned into a living hell with no end in sight. The residents grapple for food and water while children fall victim to bombs dropping from the sky. In the midst of this devastation, the World Health Organization is deeply concerned about the strain on health facilities and the increased risk of infectious diseases.

The Israeli military’s relentless bombardment on cities, towns, and refugee camps across Gaza overnight resulted in the death of dozens. The war has already claimed over 20,000 Palestinian lives and displaced around 85% of the population of 2.3 million. The UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, reports that 40% of Gaza’s population is at risk of famine. They are distributing flour to families in southern Gaza, but the food is simply not enough.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

