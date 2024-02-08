Thailand's Julie Nguyen Crowned World Champion at Flor de Caña's Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

In the tropical volcanic islands of Granada, Nicaragua, the Global Final of Flor de Caña's Sustainable Cocktail Challenge - 3rd Edition witnessed an unforgettable victory. On February 3rd, Julie Nguyen from Thailand's Opium Bar outshone 32 top mixologists, securing the prestigious title of World Champion.

A Triumph of Sustainable Mixology

The event was a testament to the power of creativity and sustainability in mixology. The judging panel, comprising influential industry figures like Danil Nevsky, Alex Francis, and Mandy Naglich, evaluated each cocktail based on its sustainability, creativity, flavor, and appearance.

Julie's winning cocktail, 'From Sip to Seed', was a harmonious blend of Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum with sustainable ingredients such as corn and palmyra sugar. Her creation beautifully encapsulated the essence of the competition, reflecting both the spirit of innovation and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Fruits of Victory

As the newly crowned World Champion, Julie received a trophy, a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum, and a US$10,000 prize. But perhaps the most valuable reward was the opportunity to undergo sustainability training and assessment, further deepening her knowledge and commitment to sustainable practices.

Andrea Marseglia from Teresa Cocktail Bar in New Zealand and Lacey-Jane Roberts from Published on Main Bar in Canada were the impressive runners-up, demonstrating that the future of sustainable mixology is bright and globally diverse.

A Celebration of Commitment

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge is a celebration of Flor de Caña's unwavering commitment to sustainability. As the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit, Flor de Caña is recognized as a global leader in sustainable practices.

The company's dedication extends beyond its products. It uses renewable energy, recycles CO2 emissions, and has planted one million trees since 2005. The challenge, which saw participation from over 30 countries, is a testament to the brand's influence and its role in shaping a more sustainable future.

As we look back at the triumph of Julie Nguyen and the spirit of innovation that permeated the Global Final of Flor de Caña's Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, it becomes clear that the world of mixology is not just about creating exceptional flavors. It's about forging a path towards a more sustainable and responsible future, one cocktail at a time.