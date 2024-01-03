en English
Verso Hack 2024: Nurturing Young Tech Enthusiasts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
The annual Verso Hack 2024, hosted by Verso International School, is set to take place on February 3 and 4, with a preceding Pre-Hack Day on January 27. The event invites students aged 13 to 18 from all corners of the nation, aiming to cultivate technological innovation and entrepreneurial acumen within the young tech community. The theme for this year, ‘Emerging Technologies,’ calls on participants to design solutions for real-world problems within a rigorous 48-hour timeframe.

Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Last year’s edition saw over 100 tech-savvy students attending workshops on solution design, idea validation, prototyping, and pitching. The event’s structure, designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, allows students to collaborate and solve real-world challenges, equipping them with vital skills for the future. This year’s edition is expected to attract an even larger pool of participants, contributing to the vibrant technological landscape.

Mentorship by Industry Professionals

Adding value to the hackathon, 10 industry professionals, including Kanyarat Saengsawang, Danny Chang, and Titipat Achakulvisut, will provide mentorship. These mentors from the startup and tech communities will guide participants throughout the event, offering insights from their vast experience and nurturing the next generation of tech leaders.

Assessment and the Future of Work

A panel of investors and CEOs will critically evaluate the final pitches, ensuring the ideas presented are feasible and innovative. An exclusive session for parents will delve into the congruence between innovation and the future of work, providing a clear view of how these entrepreneurial and technological skills will shape the job market.

Event Details and Registration

Tickets for the Verso Hack 2024 are priced at 8,500 baht, with discounts currently available. The final pitches, scheduled for February 4, are open to the public at no cost but require registration. With limited tickets available, potential participants are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spot in this prestigious event.

