Military

Unusual Public Opening at Royal Thai Naval Academy Offers Unique Military Hardware Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Unusual Public Opening at Royal Thai Naval Academy Offers Unique Military Hardware Experience

On the 13th of January, 2024, a remarkable event unfolded within the walls of the Royal Thai Naval Academy in Bangkok, Thailand. In an unusual display of openness, the academy held a public opening event inviting civilians to immerse themselves in a world normally shrouded in disciplined secrecy. This wasn’t a mere open day; the event offered an exclusive opportunity for attendees to interact with military hardware – a rare chance to step into the shoes of those who safeguard the nation.

An Unforgettable Hands-On Experience

During the event, visitors were given the unique opportunity to take photographs with military vehicles and weapons, under strict guidance and supervision. A sight to behold, children and adults alike, armed with cameras and filled with intrigue, were seen clicking away, capturing memories of their close encounter with the military hardware.

Highlighting the Open and Interactive Nature of the Event

The presence of children, posing with an array of weapons and atop military vehicles, stood as a testament to the event’s open and interactive nature. It was a day of learning, discovery, and engagement, allowing attendees to peek behind the curtain of military life and experience, albeit briefly, what it’s like to be a part of the Royal Thai Naval Academy.

An Unimaginable Day for Attendees

Described as an ‘unimaginable day’, the public opening at the academy provided civilians a rare glimpse into the world of the military. The hands-on experience served as an educational tool, revealing facets of the military that are typically concealed from public view. As captured by Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak’s photographs, the event was not just an open day, but a unique opportunity for attendees, especially children, to experience the military world up close, and see the tangible aspects of a life dedicated to national defense.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

