Automotive

Thailand’s Steel and ICE Industries Face Stagnation, says FTI

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
In a startling revelation by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Thailand’s steel and internal combustion engine (ICE) industries are expected to hit a plateau this year. Kriengkrai Thiennukul, the FTI’s chairperson, expressed concerns about the country’s economic prospects for 2024, emphasizing the need for immediate actions to sustain the affected sectors.

The Iron and Steel Sector: A Downward Trajectory

The iron and steel sector has taken a hit recently due to a slowdown in government construction projects. This downturn is attributed to delays in fiscal budget planning and the transition to a new coalition government. Steel manufacturers are now urging the government to expedite budget allocation to catalyze infrastructure projects. This, they believe, will alleviate the impact of cheap imported steel from China and neighboring countries, which has been a major factor affecting the domestic steel industry.

Automotive Industry: The Shift to Electric Vehicles

Meanwhile, the automotive industry is riding a wave of transformation. Encouraged by the government’s new electric vehicle (EV) incentive package, the EV3.5, the industry is experiencing a definitive shift towards EV production. This transition, however, poses significant challenges for ICE vehicle and parts manufacturers. The number of ICE vehicles is projected to decline as EV manufacturing takes the lead.

Local Auto Parts Producers: A Struggle for Survival

According to the FTI’s estimates, about 1,700 local auto parts companies, primarily small and medium-sized, are likely to struggle with the transition from ICE to EV technology. To address this, the FTI is embarking on a collaboration with international carmakers to facilitate this transformation for local auto parts producers. This effort is expected to ease the burden of the shift to EV technology and help these manufacturers stay competitive in the evolving automotive industry.

Automotive
