Business

Thailand’s SPRC Acquires Caltex-Branded Fuels Marketing Business from CAPHL

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Thailand's SPRC Acquires Caltex-Branded Fuels Marketing Business from CAPHL

Thailand’s leading oil refiner, Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC), has successfully finalized its acquisition of the Caltex-branded fuels marketing business in Thailand from Chevron Asia Pacific Holdings Limited (CAPHL). This strategic move is set to bolster SPRC’s integrated refining and marketing operations within the country, thereby strengthening its position in the Asia Pacific region.

Strengthened Operations and Growth Opportunities

Robert Dobrik, SPRC’s Director and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, emphasizing the potential for growth it offers. He believes that incorporating the Caltex business will not only benefit shareholders and customers but also improve Thailand’s energy security. In a statement, Dobrik said, ‘We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for growth and are committed to maintaining the Caltex and Techron brands’ 75-year legacy in Thailand.’

Enhanced Value and Customer Experience

SPRC’s Executive Vice President, Commercial, Shashank Nanavati, also highlighted the expected value enhancement and customer experience improvement resulting from the integration. Nanavati hopes that this move will also facilitate employee skill development, preparing them for anticipated shifts in the energy industry. ‘This strategic acquisition will not only enhance our value proposition but also improve our customer experience and foster our employees’ skill development in anticipation of future energy industry changes,’ he said.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition includes a refinery with a capacity of 175,000 barrels per day, approximately 450 retail service stations, stakes in Thai Petroleum Pipeline Co., Ltd. and Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Ltd., and assets related to fuels distribution, including two terminals in Songkhla and Surat Thani provinces. Furthermore, SPRC, along with its subsidiary Star Fuels Marketing Limited (SFL), will handle the exclusive licensing of Caltex fuels in Thailand, taking over operations previously managed by Chevron (Thailand) Limited (CTL), established in 1948.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

