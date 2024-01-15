en English
Business

Thailand’s PWO Sues Former Chief Over Failed Glove Procurement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Thailand’s PWO Sues Former Chief Over Failed Glove Procurement

Legal action has been initiated by Thailand’s Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) against its former chief, Pol Col Rungroj Puttiyaphiwat, and six other officials. They are being held accountable for the return of a 2 billion baht deposit linked with a failed procurement of rubber gloves during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Failed Procurement Deal

The procurement project, worth a whopping 112 billion baht, was aimed at securing 500 million rubber gloves. These were in high demand due to the escalating health crisis. Unfortunately, the PWO, after paying the deposit to Guardian Gloves Co., the contracted supplier, did not receive any of the ordered gloves leading to the cancellation of the contract.

Officials Held Responsible

The Comptroller General’s Department has found the seven officials accountable for the damages incurred by the PWO. This has led to criminal action and the seizure of assets from the accused, including land, luxury vehicles, and high-end accessories. Despite the allegations, Pol Col Rungroj has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the procurement was projected to generate a profit for the PWO.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

Confirming the initiation of legal proceedings, PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut underscored the organization’s effort to recover the substantial financial loss. The case highlights the deep-rooted corruption that can permeate even the highest echelons of power, and the determination of the PWO to right this wrong.

Business Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

