Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution

In a significant move demonstrating the government’s commitment to agriculture and rural development, Thailand’s Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao spearheaded the distribution of the maiden batch of 25,000 special title deeds. This initiative was part of the electoral promise made by the Pheu Thai Party, providing a major boost to farmers across the country’s 57 provinces.

Unlocking Farmland Potential

The title deeds are not merely pieces of paper but keys to unlocking untapped potential. They transform non-tradeable farmland documented under Sor Por Kor 4-01 into tradeable assets that can serve multiple purposes. Beyond acting as collateral for loans, these documents can be used for the temporary release of criminal suspects and for selling carbon credits.

A Nationwide Initiative

The distribution ceremony, held at the Bangsai Arts and Crafts Centre in Ayutthaya province, was graced by Minister Thammanat and Deputy Agriculture Minister Chaiya Promma. They handed over deeds to 1,000 farmers from 11 provinces. Simultaneously, similar events were organized in the remaining 56 provinces, ensuring a broad-based distribution of the deeds.

Commitment to Empowerment

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is currently on an official visit to Switzerland, addressed the gathering through a video speech, underlining the government’s unwavering commitment to enable farmers to use their farmland as assets. This initiative is aimed at enhancing their career and life security, thereby empowering them economically and socially.