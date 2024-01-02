en English
Thailand

Thailand’s New Wildlife Reserves Aim to Boost Tiger Population

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
In a heartening turn of events for conservationists, Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is launching an initiative to create new wildlife reserves in Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi provinces. This ambitious project aims to foster a significant increase in the tiger population within the region. The genesis of this initiative stems from recent findings obtained through camera traps that revealed the regular migration of tigers between Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani and Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi.

Connecting Habitats to Boost Tiger Population

The proposed reserves are envisioned to function as a natural corridor, seamlessly connecting the habitats across Uthai Thani, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Phetchaburi. By doing so, the endeavor seeks to provide tigers with a safer and larger territory to roam, hunt, and breed. This endeavor is expected to augment the genetic diversity of Thailand’s tiger population. This isn’t a baseless assumption; at least 22 tigers from Myanmar have been observed within the region, suggesting a healthy cross-border tiger movement.

A Tigress and her Cubs Signal Hope

Adding to the optimism around this initiative is the recent footage from December that revealed an encouraging sight. A tigress and her cubs were spotted within the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi. This marked the first sighting of tigers within this sanctuary, a sign that the tiger population might be spreading to new territories. The tigress was observed to traverse between Thung Yai-Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuaries, further reinforcing the need for a continuous, unfragmented habitat for these majestic creatures.

Combating Threats to Tigers

While the rising numbers of tigers in Thailand’s conservation areas signal progress, it’s crucial to remember that threats to tigers persist. These include human encroachment, forest fires, and the climate crisis. With this initiative, the Thai authorities are not just aiming to increase the local tiger population but are also addressing the wider issue of habitat destruction and its impact on wildlife. These new reserves are a testament to Thailand’s commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity and ensuring a safe home for its tigers.

Thailand Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

