Thailand

Thailand’s Ministry of Transport Aims to Expand with Seven New Projects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:25 am EST
Thailand’s Ministry of Transport Aims to Expand with Seven New Projects

In a bold move aimed at transforming the country’s transportation landscape, the Ministry of Transport in Thailand is gearing up to seek approval for a total of seven new transport development projects. These initiatives, bearing an investment worth of 133 billion baht, were announced by Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Red Line Suburban Railway Extension

At the forefront of these projects is the proposed extension of the Red Line electric rail system. The plan aims to extend the railway by 8.84 kilometers, stretching from Rangsit to the Thammasat University Rangsit campus. The estimated cost for this venture stands at 6.46 billion baht, marking a significant investment in the nation’s rail infrastructure.

Broader Implications and Future Projects

While the minister refrained from divulging specific details about the other six projects, he emphasized that these endeavors form part of a wider effort to expand Thailand’s transportation infrastructure. This expansion is instrumental in bolstering various governmental policies. These policies, ranging from agriculture to tourism, from investment to industrial development, rely on enhanced motorway networks that bridge different regions of the nation.

A Policy of Expedited Development

The Ministry of Transport’s strategy underscores a policy to hasten the development of transportation projects. The Red Line Suburban Railway Project is currently being revised to extend to outlying cities. Also, two new motorway development projects are being conceived, indicating a commitment to broad-based development in the transport sector.

Thailand Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

