Thailand

Thailand’s Massive Ghost Net Removal: A Step Toward Marine Conservation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Thailand’s Massive Ghost Net Removal: A Step Toward Marine Conservation

On the serene Rin Island in Sattahip province, a significant environmental recovery effort unfolded. On January 17th, a combined force of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and volunteer divers undertook the arduous task of removing a colossal ‘ghost net’ from a coral reef. The discarded fishing net, weighing in at 338kg and sprawling over an area exceeding 700 square meters, was testimony to the reckless disregard for marine ecosystems and the urgent need for responsible fishing practices.

A Herculean Task

The ghost net, a term used to describe discarded or lost fishing nets, measured an expansive 70 meters in length and 10 meters in width. It had draped itself over the reef, smothering life beneath it. The damage was substantial, with coral bleaching observed over 70 square meters, and sea flowers and ground animals suffocated under its oppressive weight. The removal operation was no easy task. Divers had to carefully segment the net to prevent further damage, painstakingly lifting it off the water, piece by piece.

Restoration and Monitoring

In the wake of the removal operation, a restoration plan was swiftly initiated. The plan involves the replanting of around 100 coral branches in the areas most affected by the ghost net’s presence. Once planted, a rigorous two-month monitoring period will follow, with continuous assessments to gauge the recovery process. The Department plans to introduce artificial reefs to replace the damaged areas, an innovative solution to expedite the restoration.

An Urgent Call to Action

The incident is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of irresponsible marine practices on marine life. The ghost net’s removal has sparked discussions on the critical need for responsible fishing practices and better marine waste management. The implications extend beyond the shores of Thailand, echoing a global call to protect marine ecosystems and wildlife. The story of Rin Island stands as a testament to human determination and a reminder of our duty to safeguard the earth’s water bodies for future generations.

Wildlife
