Thailand's EGAT Launches First Spot LNG Tender for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Thailand’s EGAT Launches First Spot LNG Tender for 2024

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has set the ball rolling for its first spot LNG (liquefied natural gas) tender of 2024. Initiated on January 9, this tender seeks a single LNG cargo that will be delivered on a DES (Delivered Ex-Ship) basis between March 13 and 16. Interested parties were expected to submit their responses by the January 16 deadline, with the tender awarding scheduled for the same day. This tender process includes a confirmation notice with the preferred supplier to be signed between January 17 and 21, followed by the supplier’s submission deadline for a standby letter of credit from January 22 to 26.

EGAT’s LNG Tenders: A Glimpse into the Past

In the previous year, EGAT issued three tenders. These included a request for a December cargo, six cargoes for delivery from September to December, and a larger tender for 1.2 million metric tons slated for delivery between 2024 and 2027. It is noteworthy that these tenders were reportedly awarded at a discount to the JKM (Japan Korea Marker)—the benchmark price index for LNG in North Asia.

Shaping the LNG Price Structure

EGAT’s tender has indicated that while price proposals should be linked to the JKM, alternative pricing structures might be considered. In Thailand, the JKM is recognized as the main price reference by the regulator, the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), for approving spot and term contracts. The EPPO mandates that the price for short-term and spot LNG contracts should not exceed the JKM price, adjusted by a constant value reflecting current market conditions, although this value is not publicly disclosed.

Current Market Conditions and LNG Pricing

On January 9, the JKM for February was assessed at $9.809/MMBtu, and the SEAM (South East Asia Marker) was valued at a 12.2 cents/MMBtu discount to the February JKM. The significant fall in Asia-Pacific spot LNG prices suggested a positive arbitrage between international and domestic prices. Importers were expected to profit by selling LNG cargoes to downstream entities in China, although downstream end-users were not active buyers as they awaited further price declines.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

