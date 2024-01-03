en English
Business

Thailand Unveils Debt Suspension and Relief Program for Pandemic-hit SMEs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
Thailand Unveils Debt Suspension and Relief Program for Pandemic-hit SMEs

Thailand’s government has set in motion a debt suspension and relief program, designed as a lifeline for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grappling with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement, made by government spokesman Chai Wacharonke, outlines a series of measures engineered to provide financial respite and stimulate recovery within the country’s SME sector.

Thailand’s Debt Suspension Initiative

The first pillar of this initiative, facilitated by the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) – a state-owned financial institution under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, is an 18-month debt suspension. This provision is aimed at SMEs who have been saddled with overdue payments due to the pandemic since 2019, or those possessing non-performing loans as of December 31, 2023. Eligibility for this relief hinges on several criteria, namely a contracted amount not exceeding 10 million baht and adherence to TCG’s debt restructuring scheme conditions for a minimum of three months.

Principal Reduction: A Breather for SMEs

The second measure within this relief program is a 15% reduction in principal for a span of six months, commencing from January 1. This reduction is expected to provide a financial breather to approximately 5,000 micro or retail debtors, reinforcing the resilience of this crucial segment of Thailand’s economy.

The Battle Against Informal Debt

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has underscored the gravity of the informal debt situation, likening it to modern-day slavery, and has laid out a national agenda that ropes in various agencies to combat unregulated lending. Household debt in Thailand is projected to eclipse 90% of GDP, with informal debt alone cautiously estimated at 50 billion baht. The launch of this relief program signifies the government’s commitment to address this pervasive issue, offering a beacon of hope to those ensnared in the clutches of debt.

Business Economy Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

