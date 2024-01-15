en English
Thailand

Thailand Tops Southeast Asia Tourism 2022: A Deep Dive into the Loy Krathong Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Thailand, renowned for its enchanting landscapes, rich culture, and hospitable people, has etched its position as the most-visited country in Southeast Asia for 2022, according to Airbnb. The vibrant city of Bangkok has emerged as the top city, drawing a multitude of tourists from around the globe.

Loy Krathong Festival: A Beacon for Tourists

A significant event preparing to unfurl in the nation is the Loy Krathong Festival, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights.’ The festival, celebrated on the full moon of the twelfth lunar month, is anticipated to attract a significant number of tourists, potentially bolstering Thailand’s position as a top Asian tourist destination.

As per Airbnb’s data, a 17% increase in international guests searching for accommodations in Thailand has been noted. Interestingly, there’s been an 88% rise in searches from Chinese travelers and a 15% increase from Australian guests for travel to Thailand during November and December, the period when the festival is celebrated.

The Essence of Loy Krathong

The Loy Krathong festival is a traditional Thai event where people float krathongs (decorated rafts) on bodies of water, honoring the water goddess and symbolizing the release of negativity and the welcoming of new beginnings. It’s a significant event for both locals and visitors, imbued with a sense of tranquility and spiritual renewal.

Experiencing the Festival: Top Destinations

Airbnb recommends Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Phuket as prime destinations to experience the festival, each offering unique cultural and culinary experiences. In Chiang Mai, the Yee Peng Festival coincides with Loy Krathong, where thousands of paper lanterns are released into the sky. Bangkok, on the other hand, presents cultural roots and traditions with activities along the Chao Phraya River. Phuket, the island paradise, presents an island-style Loy Krathong with beautiful beaches and historical sites.

Enhancing Safety Measures for Tourists

In a bid to assure visitors of safety, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has rolled out the ‘Thais Always Care’ online communication campaign. This campaign involves a collaboration between TAT, the Tourist Police Bureau, Grab Taxi (Thailand), and Central Pattana (CPN) to increase safety measures and raise standards in the travel and tourism industry.

As travelers flock to Thailand to partake in the Loy Krathong festival, the country stands poised, ready to showcase its vibrant culture, tradition, and the warmth of its people, further cementing its position as a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia.

Thailand Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

