Thailand to Launch Eight New Airlines in Tourism Boost

In an ambitious bid to rejuvenate its tourism industry, Thailand is set to launch eight new airlines this year. This move, part of a comprehensive strategy to bolster the country’s economy, is poised to increase the nation’s aviation market capacity and attract an estimated 35 million foreign travelers.

Boosting Tourism with New Airlines

Among the new entrants is Really Cool Airlines, which is targeting medium-to-long haul international routes. The launch of these airlines is anticipated to stimulate economic growth by catering to the escalating demand for leisure travel. The Thai government, recognizing the potential of this surge, has extended financial support to aid these airlines in their initial phase.

Greenlight from Transport Minister and CAAT

These airlines have been authorized to kickstart their operations by Thailand’s Transport Minister, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). In addition, the CAAT has permitted the importation of 60 aircraft to facilitate these new services, further demonstrating Thailand’s commitment to revamping its tourism sector.

Anticipating a Return to Pre-COVID Passenger Levels

The Airports of Thailand Plc predicts a near return to pre-COVID passenger levels with projections hinting at a total of 162 million passengers in 2024. This optimistic forecast is testament to the expected success of these airlines and the subsequent boost to Thailand’s tourism industry.

With this strategic move, Thailand is not just preparing to meet the growing demand for travel to the country but is also setting the stage for a potential tourism boom. The launch of these airlines signifies a significant stride in Thailand’s journey towards economic recovery and growth.