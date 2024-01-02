en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Thailand to Launch Eight New Airlines in Tourism Boost

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Thailand to Launch Eight New Airlines in Tourism Boost

In an ambitious bid to rejuvenate its tourism industry, Thailand is set to launch eight new airlines this year. This move, part of a comprehensive strategy to bolster the country’s economy, is poised to increase the nation’s aviation market capacity and attract an estimated 35 million foreign travelers.

Boosting Tourism with New Airlines

Among the new entrants is Really Cool Airlines, which is targeting medium-to-long haul international routes. The launch of these airlines is anticipated to stimulate economic growth by catering to the escalating demand for leisure travel. The Thai government, recognizing the potential of this surge, has extended financial support to aid these airlines in their initial phase.

Greenlight from Transport Minister and CAAT

These airlines have been authorized to kickstart their operations by Thailand’s Transport Minister, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). In addition, the CAAT has permitted the importation of 60 aircraft to facilitate these new services, further demonstrating Thailand’s commitment to revamping its tourism sector.

Anticipating a Return to Pre-COVID Passenger Levels

The Airports of Thailand Plc predicts a near return to pre-COVID passenger levels with projections hinting at a total of 162 million passengers in 2024. This optimistic forecast is testament to the expected success of these airlines and the subsequent boost to Thailand’s tourism industry.

With this strategic move, Thailand is not just preparing to meet the growing demand for travel to the country but is also setting the stage for a potential tourism boom. The launch of these airlines signifies a significant stride in Thailand’s journey towards economic recovery and growth.

0
Aviation Thailand Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Aboard Aircraft at Haneda Airport Spurs Evacuation, Investigation Underway

By Safak Costu

CAA Boosts Airport Security with Installation of State-of-the-Art Baggage Scanning Machines

By Mazhar Abbas

Gold Coast Marks Somber Anniversary: ATSB Advances in Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Sea World Helicopters Marks Tragic Anniversary with Service Suspension

By Geeta Pillai

Sea World Helicopter Crash Report Reveals Pilot had Cocaine in System ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Sea World Helicopter Crash Report Reveals Pilot had Cocaine in System ...
heart comment 0
Thai Airways and Eight New Airlines Set to Boost Thailand’s Aviation Sector in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Thai Airways and Eight New Airlines Set to Boost Thailand's Aviation Sector in 2024
Air India Pilot De-Rostered After Hard Landing: Investigation Initiated

By Dil Bar Irshad

Air India Pilot De-Rostered After Hard Landing: Investigation Initiated
Tamil Nadu’s Aviation Leap: Inauguration of New Airport Terminus at Tiruchirappalli

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tamil Nadu's Aviation Leap: Inauguration of New Airport Terminus at Tiruchirappalli
ATSB Releases Interim Report on Sea World Helicopters Crash: A Deep Dive into the Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

ATSB Releases Interim Report on Sea World Helicopters Crash: A Deep Dive into the Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
11 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
12 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
16 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
16 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
25 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
35 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
41 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
41 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
42 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app