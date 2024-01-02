en English
Energy

Thailand Shows Interest in Russian Energy Resources: Ambassador Confirms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
In a recent development, Thailand has expressed its interest in tapping into Russian energy resources, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal. This pivotal move was conveyed by Thai Ambassador to Moscow, Sasiwat Wongsinsawat, who has shown great optimism about the prospects of bilateral trade beyond the traditional domain of agriculture.

Thailand Eyes Russian Energy Resources

Thailand, a nation heavily reliant on energy imports, has indicated its openness to procuring Russian energy resources, provided the terms of engagement—especially regarding competitiveness, logistics, and the specifics of Thailand’s energy resource usage—are mutually agreeable. This strategic move is indicative of Thailand’s concerted efforts to diversify its energy portfolio and reduce dependence on a select few sources.

Energizing Bilateral Trade

According to Sasiwat Wongsinsawat, the development of energy cooperation between Moscow and Bangkok is backed by strong political will. However, the ultimate progress of this cooperation will hinge on negotiations between Russian and Thai companies. It is this interaction at the corporate level that will determine the viability and success of the proposed energy collaboration.

Russian Confirmation and Future Prospects

Validating Thailand’s interest, Russian Ambassador to Bangkok, Yevgeny Tomikhin, also confirmed Thailand’s keenness in not only the energy sector, which includes oil, LNG, and electric generation, but also in scientific research and experience exchange. The stage is set for the bilateral working group meeting on energy of the Russian-Thai intergovernmental commission on cooperation, expected to take place in the year 2024. This meeting is hoped to further cement the ties between the two nations, particularly in the energy sector.

Whilst this news comes amidst the announcement of eight new Thai airlines commencing operations, in an effort to draw about 35 million foreign visitors this year, the focus on energy collaboration with Russia signifies Thailand’s strategic approach towards ensuring energy security for its future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

