Thailand Sets in Motion National Environmental Initiative to Establish Waste Banks

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior has launched an ambitious environmental initiative to set up at least one waste bank in each of the country’s 7,773 local administrative organisations (LAOs) within the next 60 days. This move marks a significant stride towards enhancing environmental conditions and encouraging sustainable practices among Thai citizens, announced Sutthipong Juljarern, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

Commitment to Environmental Progress

The initiative, already in motion across all LAOs, signifies Thailand’s robust commitment to environmental progress. The plan insists on LAOs managing waste following sustainable development principles, leading to the creation of a formidable waste management system that repurposes waste for other uses.

Formulating Action Plans

The Department of Local Administration has previously conducted extensive surveys among LAOs with significant recycling programs. The data from these surveys will formulate action plans and guidelines for implementing waste banks. Chulalongkorn University Academic Service Centre has further contributed to the project by providing advice on study design and operational guidelines.

Increasing Plastic Waste

This environmental initiative comes at a crucial time when Thailand has witnessed a 62% surge in plastic waste from 2019 to 2020. The waste volume rose to a staggering 3.4 million tonnes, primarily due to lifestyle changes during the pandemic such as increased reliance on food delivery services. Despite the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha introducing a policy in 2018 to ban single-use plastic bags, the pandemic has significantly slowed the policy’s progress.