Thailand Pressed to Accelerate Educational Improvements Amid Skilled Labor Shortage

In a call to action, Thailand is urged to speed up enhancements in its educational system, aligning it with the changing needs of the trade and investment sectors. Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, the director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), underscores the pressing need for the workforce to cultivate skills and adopt thinking processes that resonate with the labor market's needs.

Skilled Labor Shortage

A recent survey spearheaded by the Board of Investment unveiled a glaring shortage of skilled labor, particularly in the machinery, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries. Despite a noticeable rise in Thailand's competitiveness ranking for 2023, skilled labor shortages, especially in the service sector, are still a matter of concern. This competition from other countries could potentially undermine Thailand's capacity to lure foreign investment, attributed primarily to the quality and quantity of its workforce.

Declining Educational Quality

Thailand's students consistently underperform in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) compared to their regional counterparts, indicating a downward trend in education quality. The Thai education system appears to favor conventional formal education over vocational training, contributing to the skilled labor shortage and leading to a mismatch with market demands. Furthermore, a mere 51% of Thai teachers utilize ICT equipment in their classrooms, a statistic that lags behind other nations.

Addressing the Challenges

To mitigate these challenges, Thailand must take strides towards surveying industry needs, integrating practical experience into learning, developing educational personnel, and bolstering coordination among government agencies. Educational institutions bear the responsibility to overhaul curricula to foster skills for the digital economy and smart labor.

While celebrating the achievements of the first three months in office, including the successful launch of the THEOS 2 Satellite and the establishment of the Futurium Innovation Center, the Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation (HESI) of Thailand, Supamas Isarabhakdi, also outlined the key paths for the ministry's future undertakings. These include focusing on quality education, happiness, adequate income, and effective research and innovation.

As Thailand strives to accelerate educational development, there is an urgent need to prioritize the problems in the educational system. With a clear focus on aligning education with the requirements of trade and investment, the nation is well on its way to addressing the dynamic demands of rapidly evolving industries.