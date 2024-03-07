Thailand Launches Major Drought Relief 2024 Campaign with 234 Free Water Supply Points

On March 6, 2024, a significant initiative titled "Public and Government Drought Relief 2024" was launched at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok, signifying a collaborative effort to combat the severe drought conditions affecting various regions across Thailand. This campaign, led by the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) alongside the Royal Thai Army (RTA), the Department of Groundwater Resources, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and PTT Public Company Limited, aims to establish 234 free water supply points nationwide, providing crucial support to drought-stricken communities.

Addressing the Drought Crisis

Deputy Governor (Operation 2) and Acting Governor of PWA, Chakapong Kamchan, highlighted the critical situation arising from the El Niño phenomenon, exacerbating the hot season and leading to widespread drought conditions. The initiative not only focuses on immediate relief through free water distribution but also emphasizes long-term water management and conservation strategies. Kamchan stressed the importance of clean water accessibility and urged the public to use water judiciously, underscoring the collective responsibility towards sustainable water usage.

Collaborative Efforts and Impact

The "Public and Government Drought Relief" project is not new; it marks 22 years of concerted efforts between the PWA, RTA, and other agencies in providing drought relief. In 2023, the initiative successfully distributed up to 90 million litres of tap water, significantly alleviating the hardships faced by affected populations. The establishment of 234 water supply points across the country is a testament to the commitment of these organizations to ensure that no individual suffers from water scarcity during these challenging times.

Seeking Assistance and Support

Kamchan encouraged those experiencing drought conditions or facing drinking water shortages to seek assistance from any of the PWA's 234 branches or contact the PWA Contact Center, available 24 hours at 1662. This proactive approach not only facilitates immediate relief but also fosters a culture of preparedness and responsiveness among the community and government agencies alike.

As Thailand grapples with the ongoing drought crisis, the "Public and Government Drought Relief 2024" campaign stands as a beacon of hope and solidarity. It underscores the significance of collaboration and prudent water usage in overcoming environmental challenges. The initiative invites a moment of reflection on the value of water, urging the public to partake in conscious conservation efforts for a sustainable future.