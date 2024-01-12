Thailand Discovers Major Lithium Deposits, Boosting Its EV Ambitions

In a groundbreaking development, Thailand has uncovered two significant lithium deposits in Phangnga province. These deposits, confirmed by Asst Prof Alongkot Fanka of Chulalongkorn University, contain a higher lithium content than many prominent global deposits. With an average lithium content of about 0.4%, these mineral reserves rank among the world’s most abundant sources of lithium-bearing minerals.

Thailand’s Ambition to Become an EV Hub

This discovery aligns perfectly with the Thai government’s strategic goal to position Thailand as a central hub for the production of electric vehicles (EVs). The relationship of lithium to granite, a common geological feature in the South, and its presence with tin deposits in the region, has been brought to light by Asst Prof Alongkot. The Ministry of Industry has expressed its support for the potential that these lithium deposits hold for Thailand’s EV production aspirations.

Issuance of Lithium Exploration License

On January 3, Aditad Vasinonta, a representative from the Department of Primary Industries and Mines, announced the issuance of a licence for lithium exploration at three sites in Takua Thung district. One notable site is Ruangkiat, where an impressive 14.8 million tonnes of lithium with 0.45% lithium oxide have been discovered. This deposit alone could potentially support the production of 1 million EVs equipped with 50kWh lithium batteries.

Government’s Swift Action to Encourage EV Production

The Thai government is accelerating the exploration process with a clear aim to issue new lithium mining licenses swiftly. This move is expected to attract EV manufacturers, further bolstering Thailand’s plan to become a significant player in the global EV market.