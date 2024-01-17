Thailand Aims for Strong Mice Sector Recovery in 2024 with 'Bamboo Diplomacy'

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has set an ambitious goal to attract at least 23.1 million participants in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (Mice) sector for the fiscal year 2024. The target revenue is a whopping 136 billion baht. If achieved, this would signify a substantial 75% recovery from the levels seen in 2019.

Mice Industry Recovery Amid Economic Challenges

Despite global economic issues and geopolitical conflicts, the Mice industry in Thailand is on the rise. TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya admits that the full recovery of the sector is obstructed by these global hurdles. However, Thailand is countering these issues with a unique stance known as "bamboo diplomacy". This policy simplifies the process for Mice travelers from all nations, including key markets like China and Taiwan, by offering visa exemptions.

China's Role in Thailand's Mice Industry

China's economic slowdown has not deterred Chinese entrepreneurs from actively seeking business partnerships overseas. Thailand, regarded as a central business hub in Southeast Asia, is a prime target. The exhibition segment within the Mice industry is experiencing the most substantial growth, propelled by the demand for in-person meetings and trade.

Revenue Expectations and Mice Cities Project

For the fiscal year 2024, TCEB expects a minimum of 950,000 foreign Mice visitors and 22.2 million domestic Mice travelers. These numbers are anticipated to generate 63 billion baht and 73 billion baht in revenue, respectively. The first quarter of the fiscal year has already shown promising signs of recovery with over 7.9 million Mice visitors, a 90% recovery to 2019 levels. This positive trend is expected to continue, bolstered by the "Mice cities" project which aims to promote secondary tourism cities. The project includes ten pilot provinces chosen by the Thai Chamber of Commerce, each showcasing its unique identity.

Upcoming Events and Future Plans

The Mice sector is also projected to boost Thailand's 11 soft power sectors through business matching and sales events. High-profile events for the year include the Fifa Congress 2024 and the Unesco Creative Cities of Gastronomy Subnetwork Annual Conference 2024. TCEB has future plans to support Nakhon Ratchasima's bid for the International Horticultural Expo 2029 and is seeking a budget for feasibility studies to host future international events, such as the InterPride World Conference 2026 and World Pride 2030.

In 2019, Thailand's Mice sector drew in over 30.8 million visitors, generating 201 billion baht in revenue. The current projections for 2024, if met, would mark a significant step towards reclaiming those numbers.