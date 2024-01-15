en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Thai Tuner Transforms Ford Ranger With Bronco-inspired Facelift

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Thai Tuner Transforms Ford Ranger With Bronco-inspired Facelift

In a nation where the rumble of pickup trucks is as familiar as the rhythm of daily life, Thailand, an extraordinary transformation is unfolding. The Ford Ranger, a popular model in the pickup truck arena, has been given an astounding makeover by Chon Buri’s Shana E-Sport, a tuner renowned for its craft.

Bronco-Inspired Ranger

The latest-generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been reborn, bearing features inspired by the iconic Ford Bronco, a model absent from the Thai market. This metamorphosis breathes new life into the Ranger Raptor, equipping it with a bold new front fascia reminiscent of the Bronco’s commanding presence.

The customisation includes a new grille and headlights, elements that give the vehicle a distinct Bronco-inspired aesthetic. But it’s not just about the looks. A robust skid plate has also been installed, augmenting the vehicle’s off-road prowess.

Unique Additions

Shana E-Sport didn’t stop at the front end. They adorned the Ranger with unique aftermarket wheels featuring black spokes and red outer rims, imparting a striking contrast. To ensure the vehicle is ready to tackle all terrains, they’ve fitted it with mud-terrain tires.

Accommodating the widened wheelbase are flared wheel arches, and adding a touch of high-performance flair are red Brembo brake calipers. The rear of this transformed beast is just as impressive, featuring new taillight shrouds, a Bronco badge, and a specially crafted bumper.

Shaping the Thai Automotive Scene

This Bronco-inspired marvel is certainly a sight to behold in the Thai automotive scene, known for its adoration of pickup trucks like the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux. This transformation has set a new bar for truck customisation, proving that with the right touch, even familiar models can become showstoppers.

In related news, Toyota Thailand quietly introduced an electric version of the Hilux, in stark contrast to this flamboyant transformation. However, they’ve kept the details of this new product under wraps, fueling speculation and anticipation in the Thai truck community.

0
Automotive Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
6 mins ago
AIMA Unleashes Futuristic emoped-HYHAWK at CES
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas witnessed the unveiling of AIMA Technology Group’s latest innovation—the emoped-HYHAWK. This modern-age electric moped, designed with the novice rider in mind, promises to offer ease of handling and a secure riding experience without the need for specialized training. Characterized by its cyber-digital appeal and futuristic aesthetics, the
AIMA Unleashes Futuristic emoped-HYHAWK at CES
Satnavs and Google Maps Gear Up for the Autonomous Era with Key Updates
1 hour ago
Satnavs and Google Maps Gear Up for the Autonomous Era with Key Updates
A Roundup of Major Events Shaping the Business Landscape
2 hours ago
A Roundup of Major Events Shaping the Business Landscape
Advance Auto Parts Stock Slides Amid Market Fluctuations and Earnings Forecast
45 mins ago
Advance Auto Parts Stock Slides Amid Market Fluctuations and Earnings Forecast
Chinese LiDAR Companies Drive Autonomous Driving Industry into Golden Age
1 hour ago
Chinese LiDAR Companies Drive Autonomous Driving Industry into Golden Age
Dire Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Sudan: A Tale of Two Conflicts
1 hour ago
Dire Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Sudan: A Tale of Two Conflicts
Latest Headlines
World News
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
11 seconds
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
12 seconds
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
12 seconds
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
16 seconds
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
18 seconds
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
18 seconds
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
38 seconds
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election
58 seconds
Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election
Former U.S. Official Reassures Taiwan of 'Rock Solid' Commitment and Continued Relationship
2 mins
Former U.S. Official Reassures Taiwan of 'Rock Solid' Commitment and Continued Relationship
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
20 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app