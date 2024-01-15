Thai Tuner Transforms Ford Ranger With Bronco-inspired Facelift

In a nation where the rumble of pickup trucks is as familiar as the rhythm of daily life, Thailand, an extraordinary transformation is unfolding. The Ford Ranger, a popular model in the pickup truck arena, has been given an astounding makeover by Chon Buri’s Shana E-Sport, a tuner renowned for its craft.

Bronco-Inspired Ranger

The latest-generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been reborn, bearing features inspired by the iconic Ford Bronco, a model absent from the Thai market. This metamorphosis breathes new life into the Ranger Raptor, equipping it with a bold new front fascia reminiscent of the Bronco’s commanding presence.

The customisation includes a new grille and headlights, elements that give the vehicle a distinct Bronco-inspired aesthetic. But it’s not just about the looks. A robust skid plate has also been installed, augmenting the vehicle’s off-road prowess.

Unique Additions

Shana E-Sport didn’t stop at the front end. They adorned the Ranger with unique aftermarket wheels featuring black spokes and red outer rims, imparting a striking contrast. To ensure the vehicle is ready to tackle all terrains, they’ve fitted it with mud-terrain tires.

Accommodating the widened wheelbase are flared wheel arches, and adding a touch of high-performance flair are red Brembo brake calipers. The rear of this transformed beast is just as impressive, featuring new taillight shrouds, a Bronco badge, and a specially crafted bumper.

Shaping the Thai Automotive Scene

This Bronco-inspired marvel is certainly a sight to behold in the Thai automotive scene, known for its adoration of pickup trucks like the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux. This transformation has set a new bar for truck customisation, proving that with the right touch, even familiar models can become showstoppers.

In related news, Toyota Thailand quietly introduced an electric version of the Hilux, in stark contrast to this flamboyant transformation. However, they’ve kept the details of this new product under wraps, fueling speculation and anticipation in the Thai truck community.