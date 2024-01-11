en English
Business

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Meets BoT, AirAsia Eyes Investment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Meets BoT, AirAsia Eyes Investment

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently convened a meeting with the Bank of Thailand (BoT) to dissect the nation’s economic landscape. Despite the growing rift between the government and the central bank, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his respect for the BoT’s autonomy, denying any intention to influence its decisions on interest rates.

Addressing Economic Concerns

The meeting’s agenda stretched from the country’s general economic scenario to the current issue of negative inflation. The international events’ impact, the digital wallet scheme, and increasing policy rates were dissected in depth. The Prime Minister expressed his concern regarding negative inflation and its impact on low-income individuals and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). He also voiced his disagreement with the BoT’s decision to hike policy rates, a move that has reportedly led to a staggering profit of over 220 billion baht for the commercial banking sector.

Protecting Investors and Bolstering Tourism

In light of recent defaults and debt repayment extension requests by some private sector bond issuers, Prime Minister Thavisin directed the Ministry of Finance and the Securities and Exchange Commission to safeguard investors. He underscored the need for investor warnings about high-risk private company bonds. The Prime Minister also urged the Office of the Insurance Commission to expedite processing COVID-19 insurance claims, offering financial relief to those affected by the pandemic.

In a promising development for the country’s aviation sector, executives from AirAsia Malaysia have expressed interest in investing in Thailand. The intention is to establish the nation as an aviation hub, riding on Thailand’s concerted efforts in promoting tourism and aviation. This interest is further boosted by a hefty order of 200 new aircraft, which augurs well for Thai tourism.

Outcomes and Perspectives

While the discussions are believed to have a promising outlook, interpretations of the outcome can vary. This variance is largely based on individual and political stances. The Prime Minister’s discussions with the BoT are a significant step in addressing the economic concerns facing the country. However, the diverging views between the government and the BoT on interest rates and inflation point to a complex economic situation that requires careful navigation.

With plans to stimulate the economy through a US $14 billion cash handout programme, and an ambition to boost economic growth to 5% during his term, Prime Minister Thavisin’s meeting with the BoT marks a crucial juncture in Thailand’s economic trajectory.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

