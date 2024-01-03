en English
Thai Prime Minister Presents $101.52 Billion Budget for Economic Recovery

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in a crucial move to stimulate the nation’s economy, has proposed a massive budget of 3.48 trillion baht (approximately $101.52 billion) to parliament on January 3. A three-day legislative debate has been set into motion to scrutinize the finer details of this proposal. The budget is a strategic maneuver designed to drive the Thai economy towards a growth rate of 2.7% to 3.7% for the current year, with an anticipated inflation rate of 1.7% to 2.7%. The parliamentary vote on this budget proposition is scheduled for later this week, and it is expected that the finalized budget will be ready by early May.

Addressing Sluggish Economic Growth

The proposal comes in light of Thailand’s economy exhibiting a slower than expected growth rate of 1.5% in the third quarter of the previous year. This subpar performance is largely attributed to a weakened export sector and subdued government spending. Prime Minister Thavisin perceives the proposed budget as an essential tool to boost the economy and steer it back on the path to recovery.

Other Topics in the Cabinet Meeting

The Cabinet, spearheaded by the Prime Minister, embarked on its first meeting of 2024. Among the topics discussed were the impending parliamentary deliberation of the proposed budget, proposed amendments to the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade zone protocol, measures to maintain diesel fuel prices, and improvements to the Universal Healthcare Scheme. The meeting also involved discussions on healthcare systems for an aging society, new regulations for underage marriage, and procedures for migrants in Thailand.

Business Economy Thailand
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

